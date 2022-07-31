Sunday, July 31, 2022
European Football Championships | Germany protested the VAR check, the penalty was missed – HS will watch the EC final

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2022
in World Europe
Sport|European football championships

England will have the support of the home crowd at the European Championship final in London. In the match starting at 19:00, Germany will face.

English and Germany will meet in the women’s European football final in London. The match starts at 19:00 Finnish time.

HS follows the final at Wembley moment by moment in this article.

CEO of the Women in Football association Yvonne Harrison has described the final match between England and Germany as an “unprecedented” encounter. of the Guardian it is the largest women’s sports event in history.

Host England advanced to the finals by beating Spain 2–1 in the quarter-finals and Sweden in the semi-finals 4–0.

Germany beat Austria 2–0 in the quarterfinals and France 2–1 in the semifinals. The goal scored by France was the first that Germany conceded in the Games.

