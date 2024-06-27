Nations through the league, Georgia, which claimed its place in the European Championships and made its debut in Germany, advanced sensationally to the playoffs thanks to its victory over Portugal.

Georgia overthrew Portugal on Wednesday Khvitsha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikutadzen with 2–0 hits, rose to four points and progressed in the comparison of the group threes.

“I thought we had reached our maximum in the qualifiers,” Georgia’s French head coach Willy Sagnol the sports media rejoiced of The Athletic by.

“What a picture they have given of Georgia. I am proud to be their manager,” continued Sagnol.

Georgian supporters had gathered at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium to watch their country’s European Championship match against Portugal.

The Georgians have followed the European Championships in their country’s capital, Tbilisi, at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium. On Wednesday, the arena burst into jubilation in the second minute of the game.

“No Scudetto [eli Italian mestaruuden] to achieve was incredible, but today I’m happier”, Kvaratskhelia, who scored the opening goal in Napoli, rejoiced.

The star, known by the nickname Kvarado, said that the victory in Portugal was more difficult to achieve than the success in Napoli.

“This is the best day in the life of Georgians. We just made history.”

Heroes received a proper greeting from their compatriots after the match. The players left the stadium in Gelsenkirchen dancing as the supporters sang.

The Athletic reminds us of its article about Georgia’s uncertain political future.

At the end of May, the country’s parliament approved a controversial law that requires organizations that receive foreign funding to register as promoters of foreign interests.

In fact, the new law declares certain groups opposed to the government as enemies of the state, Athletic summarizes.

There were exciting moments at the stadium on Wednesday night, as the first-time winner of the prestigious competition had the opportunity to advance sensationally to the playoffs.

The Georgians have protested against the law copied from Russia during the spring.

President Salome Zurabishvili left the law, which had already been approved by Parliament once, unconfirmed, because he considered it unconstitutional.

However, Parliament re-approved the law.

“The defense of football’s healing power seems dull in such situations, but even Georgia’s entry to Germany caused huge celebrations, and Portugal’s victory gathered supporters on the streets of Tbilisi,” Athletic reporter Nick Miller seal.

There was joy in the stands when Khvitša Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a 1-0 lead in the second minute of the match.

Georgia is in the latest from the International Football Association Fifa in the ranking only the 74th. Finland, which qualified from the European Championships, is 63rd, i.e. 11 places above Georgia.

Spanish pilot coaching Portugal Roberto Martinez characterized the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC including Georgia as a team that has shown indescribable faith in their abilities on the European Championship green and fully deserved their honor.

Portugal is sixth on the world list, i.e. no less than 68 places above Georgia.

“We did not underestimate Georgia. Their goalkeeper [Giorgi] Mamardashvili performed in an incredible way. We didn’t manage to score, which made Georgia believe in themselves even more,” Martínez told the British newspaper of The Guardian by.

Georgians had enough to celebrate on Wednesday night.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tantrumed like a little kid at the Georgia game. However, Ronaldo had a warm attitude towards the Georgian hero Khvitša Kvaratskhelia.

“We met before the match. He wished me luck, which meant a lot, because I never thought he would come up to me and say something to me,” Kvaratskhelia said, according to the Guardian.

“Kvaradona” grew up in Tbilisi admiring Ronaldo. He met the Portuguese for the first time at the age of 12 in 2013, when Dinamo Tbilisi opened its academy.

“He’s a great player and a great person – a great personality both on and off the field,” said Kvaratskhelia, who exchanged shirts with Ronaldo after the match.

Mobile phone flashlights brought atmosphere to Tbilisi’s historic evening.

Sunday in the quarterfinals, Georgia will face Spain, ranked eighth in the Fifa rankings.

The fact that the first-timer of the prestigious competition survived from the initial group to the playoffs and into the top 16 is described as an incredible story.

“The experience was similar to the one in March, when Georgia reached the tournament spot, but even bigger,” football reporter Dato Lobjanidze told BBC Radio 5.

“Tbilisi won’t sleep tonight. There are a lot of parties in the streets, people just shout and scream happily.”

The Georgians watched the Portugal match from the giant screens set up on the grass of the Mikheil Meskhi stadium.

Mikheil Meskhi Stadium has been the home base of Georgian supporters throughout the European Championship. In the photo, supporters light the country’s title race debut on June 18. The match ended with a 3–1 victory for Turkey.