European Football Championships | Georgia and the Czech Republic tied the scores – wild shooting stats

European football championships|Georgia and the Czech Republic tied the scores. HS follows tonight’s EC matches.

Georgian and the Czech Republic on Saturday in Hamburg ended in a 1–1 draw. Georgia took the lead in the game late in the first half when Georgy Mikautadze the Czech goalkeeper hit the ball from the ball into the net Jindrich Stan too.

Czech defender Robin Hranac hit the ball with his hand in the penalty area, and after video inspection the German referee Daniel Siebert pointed the ball to 11 meters.

The Czech Republic equalized in the 59th minute By Patrik Schick with a goal that was also the last of the match. With a draw, Georgia got the first point in its history at the European Championships.

In the light of the statistics, the Czech Republic was in control, who controlled the ball Optan included 62 percent and shot a whopping 27 times.