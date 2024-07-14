European football championships | Gary Lineker wants to ban England fans’ favorite hockey game

European football championships|Gary Lineker is tired of the English catchphrase.

English has not won anything in the men’s event since the 1966 world championship. The 58-year wait can end on Sunday when the Three Lions crew face Spain in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

In England, the phrase “It’s coming home” has been used for a long time, which refers to the return of the championship to the birthplace of the sport. An English legend Gary Lineker is tired of this, says the British newspaper The Mirror.

“I forbid its use! It has brought bad luck for so long,” Lineker said in an interview with The Mirror.

63-year-old Lineker currently works as a TV presenter at the British broadcasting company BBC. He will also host Sunday’s final broadcast.

Already an expert in England’s opening group match against Serbia Micah Richards mistakenly referred to “bringing the football home.” This prompted Lineker’s immediate reaction.

“And here we go again. That is forbidden. Don’t say that,” Lineker beamed at Richards.

in Leicester Gary Lineker, born in 1960, was one of the top strikers of his time during his playing career. Lineker, who has represented not only his parent club Leicester City but also Tottenham and Barcelona in his career, is the fourth best scorer in the history of the English national team with 48 goals.

After his career, since 1999, Lineker has been hosting something to see on the BBC Match of the Day – football program.

British newspaper The Guardian told last year, Lineker was the broadcaster’s best-paid presenter with an annual income of £1.35 million, or almost €1.6 million.