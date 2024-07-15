European Football Championships | Gareth Southgate improved England but not brave enough – who will replace him?

Gareth Southgate’s fate was to lose the EC final.

Gareth Southgate’s title could be politician or British ambassador, but now England needs a bold football coach.

Manchester

English national team manager Gareth Southgate it is still impossible to get clarity on the position.

England fought and stayed in Sunday’s European Championship final against Spain until the final moments. In Southgate’s words after the game, “England fought well.”

However, at no point did it dominate the game, and Spain deservedly won the EC gold with goals 2–1.