European Football Championships | France broke the spell, but it wasn’t enough – Alexandra Popp took Germany to the final with historic goals

Germany defeated France in the second semi-final of the European Football Championship 2–1 with two goals by Alexandra Popp and advanced to the finals against England.

Germany–France 2–1

Alexandra Popp was the star of the night as Germany advanced to the final of the Women’s European Football Championship. Germany beat France 2-1 at the end of an even battle.

Popp scored Germany’s 2–1 winning goal in the second half. He was also responsible for the opening goal of the match, which came at the end of the first opening half Svenja Huthin of concentration. With his hits, Popp has scored six goals in the games, as many as the England star Beth Mead.

Before them, only Germany’s goal gun Inca Grings had scored six goals during one EC final tournament. Grings was able to do the trick in the 2009 Games.

Poppi’s opening goal was Germany’s 100th goal in women’s European Championship history. Germany is the first country to achieve this feat.

France tied the game just a few minutes after Germany’s 1-0 lead Kadidiatou Diani capped off a great individual performance when his shot deflected off the German keeper by Merle Frohms from save to goal. At the same time, Germany’s magic was shattered, as the hit was Germany’s first goal conceded in these games.

In the match we also saw the Finnish color, because Lina Lehtovaara acted as the fourth referee in the semi-final.

In the final at Wembley in London, Germany will face the host country England, who crushed Sweden 4–0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.