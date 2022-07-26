European Football Championships | Finnish Lina Lehtovaara will be the judge for Wednesday’s semi-final, the European Championships are watched more than ever

Lina Lehtovaara is the fourth referee in the match between Germany and France.

Helmarien the career in the women’s European football championships ended in the first group, but in the semi-finals we will still see the Finnish color. Referee Lina Lehtovaara was named As the fourth referee of the match between Germany and France.

The referee for Wednesday’s match will be a Welshman Cheryl Foster. The assistant referees are Irish Michelle O’Neill and Spanish Guadalupe Porras Ayuso.

The 41-year-old Lehtovaara has refereed the first group matches between Norway and Northern Ireland and Italy and Iceland in the European Championship. In addition, he was the fourth referee in the England-Spain quarter-final.

In May, Lehtovaara refereed the women’s Champions League final between Olympique Lyonnais, or Lyon, and FC Barcelona.

European football association Uefa said on Tuesday that the European Championship has already reached its all-time audience record.

The number of spectators has been 58 percent higher than in the previous European Championship in 2017, Uefa said according to the news agency Reuters. At that time, the total number of viewers of the games was 164 million, which was already broken in the quarter-finals between England and Spain.

“These excellent TV figures show that the appeal of the tournament is massive and that women’s football has developed strongly in recent years,” Uefa Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein said.