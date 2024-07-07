European football championships | Even those who have escaped to the toilet can seek help – this is how the Helpers find the place at the EC stadiums

European football championships|The European Football Championship has a system in place that allows you to ask for help if you need it.

BLUE POSTERS quickly attract attention, as they are everywhere in the stadiums of the European Championship.

Posters are attached to concrete pillars in the wide corridors and on the walls of the entrances to the stands, so thousands of fans flock past them. Some stop to read the message.

Do you or does someone else need help? the poster says in capital letters, i.e. in Finnish: Do you or does someone else need help?

What exactly is it about?

A poster there is a QR code in the lower right corner. And in smaller writing, the explanation reads: If a fan feels that he has been sexually harassed, discriminated against, threatened or otherwise feels unsafe, he can scan the QR code with his phone. Then he gets help from a dedicated team.

Interesting – and new.

This is what the poster at the European Championship stadium in Düsseldorf looked like, with information about possible cases of harassment.

Such a system, which immediately offers on-the-spot support to victims of various types of harassment and discrimination, is being used for the first time at the European Championships. The European football association Uefa got the idea from the host country, Germany, whose many Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga stadiums already have similar mechanisms guaranteeing help and support.

We found out how the system works in practice.

When the fan scans the QR code, he ends up on a website where he has to choose what kind of help he needs. He can choose one of three options: I am a victim, I witnessed something happening to someone else, or I want to make a report.

After making the choice, the fan ends up in a chat connection with the team present at the stadium.

If a fan scanned a QR code from a poster attached to a wall in a stadium, the support team automatically knows their location – and therefore the poster’s – location.

There are also smaller sticker versions of the blue posters inside the doors of the Toilets, so if a fan has taken refuge in the toilet, he can also contact the assistance team from there.

Each poster attached to the wall and door has its own link that tells the relief team its location. This is smart, because European Championship stadiums are huge, multi-story, convoluted structures. In this situation, perhaps a panicked fan does not have to think and explain his whereabouts like this.

If the fan scanned the QR code from the leaflets that are distributed to people in the stadium, he still has to try to tell his location.

There are also posters in WC stadiums.

Next the relief team arrives at the fan in the stadium and talks to him about what happened. If a fan needs a safe and calm environment, they will take him to the so-called safe space in the stadium.

The security room is a room like you can find in every EC stadium. Few people know its location, precisely for security reasons. In the security room, the fan can be offered something to drink, something to eat and he can calm down. Then the team thinks together with the fan, whether they contact someone, whether they call an ambulance or the police, for example.

The assistance team at each stadium consists of approximately four people with medical or psychological training. They are also in direct contact with the stadium’s first aid unit. In addition, of course, there are always police at the EC stadiums.

Uefa has not published information on how many cases have already occurred at the European Championships where the stadium’s assistance team has been needed. In any case, the system has already been used, also in slightly more unusual cases, such as in Düsseldorf, where fans procured first aid for a badly drunk supporter.

In Dortmund, in the match between Germany and Denmark, a man who shouted right-wing radical screams and behaved threateningly towards the capo, i.e. the lead singer in the fan stand, was removed from the German supporters’ end.

Other racist incidents have been leaked to the public, for example some Hitler salutes, which are crimes in Germany.

In Dortmund, during the match between Germany and Denmark, a man who shouted right-wing radical slogans was removed from the German supporters’ end.

of the Games in the beginning, a German female TV reporter was sexually harassed in the middle of her work when a male fan suddenly grabbed her and kissed her on the cheek. The reporter reported the matter anonymously. An 80-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several cases of sexual harassment at fan festivals in Berlin.

Since the experience of cases of harassment and discrimination shows that a person does not necessarily immediately realize how to seek help, but only wants to get out of a distressing situation first, Uefa also offers fans another way to report cases at the European Championships.

On Uefa’s website, a fan can find a link to the so-called grievance mechanism -sideways. Through it, he can call, send an email or fill out a form, and thus report the threat he has experienced afterwards.

