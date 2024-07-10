European football championships | Even England’s former star players were surprised by the referee’s decision in the European Championship semi-final: “Disgraceful”

European football championships|England’s penalty kick surprised even the country’s own player icons.

English advanced to the final match of the EC tournament when it defeated Holland on Wednesday evening with goals 2–1.

They were responsible for England’s goals Harry Kane In the 18th minute and Substitute Ollie Watkins in the first minute of added time. The Netherlands managed to lead the match Xavi Simons With a beautiful goal in the 7th minute.

Kane scored from the penalty spot.

The England captain was able to shoot the spot after a video review. Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries came in the pursuit of the ball towards Kane, who had already managed to shoot before the foul.

The verdict caused a stir and received a lot of criticism even from England’s former national team players.

“Never a penalty kick”, the current TV expert who has played 38 international matches Jamie Carragher wrote in the X service, accompanied by crying emojis.

Denzel Dumfries tried to cover Harry Kane’s shot.

Manchester United legend, 85 times in England shirt Gary Neville described the solution as “absolutely disgraceful” on the TV channel ITV. Among other things, the news covered the matter Metro.

“He (Dumfries) was just trying to go and block the shot. I don’t think that’s a penalty kick. Not even close. I also have to say that I don’t think many England players demanded such a thing,” said Neville.

Carragher and Neville were both defenders as players. Neville, who played on the right wing, emphasized his own playing position in his view.

In addition to Liverpool’s Carragher and United’s Neville, he is also a memorable defender from Arsenal Lee Dixon (22 international matches) considered the verdict wrong in the ITV broadcast.

“From the point of view of the defender, it is clear that in that situation you have to aim for the ball.”

“I don’t think it’s a penalty, but it’s okay!”, the Englishman said.

English will face Spain in Sunday’s European Championship final, which has won European Championship gold in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

England are chasing their first European Championship. In the final, it’s the second time in a row and at the same time the second time ever.