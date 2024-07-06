Saturday, July 6, 2024
European football championships | European Championship star Jude Bellingham's obscene gesture resulted in a surprising punishment

July 6, 2024
European football championships | European Championship star Jude Bellingham’s obscene gesture resulted in a surprising punishment
Jude Bellingham received a conditional suspension.

| Updated

European England’s star player has been banned by UEFA For Jude Bellingham a one-match conditional ban for a rude gesture in the European Championship quarter-final match against Slovakia.

In labor, Bellingham moved his hands first to his nose, then to his genitals. He explained the gesture as an inside joke aimed at close friends in the stands.

If the referees had noticed the gesture during the game and considered it disruptive, according to the rules, Bellingham should have been given a red card.

Bellingham may not be suspended during the EC tournament.

Uefa said in its disciplinary decision, that Bellingham was fined 30,000 euros and suspended for one match for his actions. The star will be sidelined for one match if he fouls in a match under UEFA again within a year.

If Bellingham’s suspension takes effect, the player may be sidelined against Finland in the Nations League in the fall.

Finland will meet England in London on September 10 in London and on October 13 in Helsinki.

English The EC tournament continues on Saturday with the quarter-final against Switzerland.

The story was corrected on July 6 at 8:32 am. Clarified that Bellingham’s suspension is conditional.

