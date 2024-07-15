European Football Championships | European Championship legend Xherdan Shaqiri ends his national team career

European football championships|Xherdan Shaqiri represented Switzerland for 14 years.

15.7. 19:18

Swiss the legendary winger of the national team Xherdan Shaqiri has announced in the message service X that he has ended his national team career for the just ended European Championship in Germany.

“Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years in the national team and unforgettable moments. It’s time to say goodbye to the national team,” Shaqiri wrote in X.

Shaqiri represented Switzerland four times in the World Cup and three times in the European Championships. In the German Games, the 32-year-old Shaqiri mainly spent time on the bench, but the lanky 169-centimeter lanky also had time to make history at the Games: with his goal in the Scotland match, Shaqiri became the first player in history to score in six consecutive EC or World Cups.

In the end, Shaqiri made 125 international appearances. Only one player, who played 130 national matches, has appeared in the Swiss shirt more often in the country’s history Granit Xhaka.

Today, Shaqiri, who represents MLS’s Chicago Fire, has also had a long career in Europe’s top leagues. The winger has worn the jerseys of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool, among others.