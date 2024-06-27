European Football Championships | England’s superstar returns to the EC team – he was at home for a happy family reason

European football championships|A third child was born in Phil Foden’s family.

English midfielder Phil Foden returns according to the team, says the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

The 24-year-old star player flew from Germany to England on Wednesday to support his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke in childbirth. Cooke gave birth to the couple’s third child.

Foden’s family already has a son born in 2019 and a daughter born in 2021.

Foden, who represents Manchester City at the club level, has played in the European Championship in England’s starting line-up in every match. Against Serbia, Foden clocked full minutes, against Denmark, the head coach Gareth Southgate replaced Foden on the field in the 69th minute of the game.

In the match against Slovenia, Foden played almost the full minutes again, until he made room in the 89th minute of the game To Anthony Gordon.

Phil Foden is a former head coach Pep Guardiola’s to creditors for a long time. In the season that ended, Foden was chosen as the best player of the season in the Premier League.

The man’s current contract with Manchester City extends to the summer of 2027.