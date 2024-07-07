European football championships | England’s head coach opened up about the violent avalanche of criticism: “I can’t deny it”

European football championships|Gareth Southgate recalled England’s “pretty good” achievements in recent years.

English sticky game performances in the European football championships have attracted a lot of criticism, even though the team has managed to fight their way to the semi-finals, i.e. to the top four. The head coach of the team that entered the tournament as one of the biggest championship favorites Gareth Southgate admits the criticism got under his skin.

Having scored only five goals in their five matches, England’s playing style has been characterized as passive and negative during the tournament. Criticism has been personified especially at Southgate, whose tactics many have seen as the reason for the downward spiral of the star team.

“I took this job to try and improve English football. I wanted us to regain our credibility on the world stage, so with the criticism being as personal as it has been in recent weeks, I can’t deny that it has been difficult on a human level,” the English pilot opened up after the Switzerland match.

England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrated Switzerland’s defeat in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

English has been tight especially in the deciding games, because in both of its playoff matches it has had to rise from a losing position to win.

In the quarterfinals, the victory over Slovakia came in overtime, and in the quarterfinals, Switzerland fell only in the penalty shootout.

After the Switzerland match was decided, Southgate, 53, in the middle of the pressure cooker, took all the joy out of the victory by dancing jubilantly in front of the English supporters.

“Every now and then you think that there must be some pleasure in this work. If I can’t enjoy that moment, the whole thing is a waste of time,” he opened.

Southgate the protégés have won only one match in regular time in the tournament, but the English coach emphasizes that to win the championship, you need more than a strong playing spirit.

“To win the tournament, you have to show other qualities, and our players show incredible character and tenacity. It’s not just about playing well.”

Southgate believes that the team, which three years ago ended up with European Championship silver, is finally ready for a prestigious victory, despite the difficulties.

“We are now in the semifinals for the third time in the last four value tournaments. It’s a pretty good achievement, but not how we want the tournament to end,” summed up Southgate.