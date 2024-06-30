European Football Championships | England was saved from EC disaster – rose to a dramatic extra time victory

European football championships|England saved themselves from the clutches of Slovakia with chalk lines.

English seems to do only the necessary in the European finals of football. The silver medalists three years ago, who were scolded for their preliminary group games in the EC Germany, advanced to the top eight on Sunday, when they beat Slovakia 2-1 in the quarterfinals in Gelsenkirchen.

England’s tournament was about to end prematurely.

Slovakia was caught in a giant surprise for a long time until the extra time of the match. England’s star player at the time Jude Bellingham shot 90+5. with a minute, the much-needed 1–1 equaliser.

The stars were twinkling in Gelsenkirchen for England as the evening was still getting dark, when the goal ticked Harry Kane scored the 2–1 goal in the first minute of overtime.

Slovakia had taken the lead in the 25th minute of the first half Ivan Schranzwho hit for the third time in the tournament.

England will face Switzerland next Saturday in the quarter-finals.

English and especially its head coach Gareth Southgate had already received harsh criticism for his lackluster performances in the first group before the quarterfinals.

During his head coaching career, Southgate has rationalized England’s tactics to be more defensive. What England, which likes to present itself as the home of football, loses in style points divided by entertainment value, it wins in results.

England took silver in the previous EC tournament, ahead only of Italy, who secured the gold medals in a penalty shootout in the final. Italy’s EC season in Germany ended on Saturday with a quarter-final defeat against Switzerland.

In the player comparison, England, marketed as superior to Slovakia, dominated the game to their heart’s content, especially in the second half. Phil Foden shot the ball into the net in the 50th minute, but the 1-1 tie was erased from the scoreboard because Foden had rushed offside.