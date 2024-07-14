European football championships | England fans prepare for the exciting final: “You can win in football, even if you’re not very good”

European football championships|England fans gathered in different parts of London to watch the final of the European Football Championship. Only a few dared to be certain of victory.

London



English the fans started preparing for the evening’s thrilling play well before the start of Sunday night’s final match.

People flocked to the pubs in central London and to the big stands across the metropolis.

The colors of England – red and white – were the colors of the day. They could be seen on England flags and fan outfits.

The mood was cautiously hopeful: What if the men’s big football victory finally came home?

Only a few dared to be completely certain of victory.

of the Thames a group of English fans who had gathered on the beach were there to “soak up the atmosphere” before the start of the evening’s match.

The majority of the crowd was wearing jerseys and wearing red and white England hats that resembled knalls.

“We are 70% sure that there will be a win”, Keri Law said the others in agreement.

Sisters Aymie Law and Keri Law and Maddy Smith and their friends trusted England to win 70 percent.

No one wanted to conjure up fate by announcing that victory would come with a mountain of certainty. Based on the betting companies’ odds, Spain’s victory is more likely than England’s.

However, many hoped for a red and white miracle.

English the defeat against Italy in the European Championships four years ago still stings the fans.

“Now it would be the men’s turn to win,” Law said.

Law suggested that women in England have fared better than men recently. England took the victory in the women’s European football home games in 2022.

Sisters Keri Law and Aymie Law and Maddy Smith are having fun in London next to the ferris wheel before the start of the final match.

Law and his friends Maddy Smith have themselves played for a local women’s team in the county of Kent.

“If England wins today, it should be celebrated on a national holiday.”

of London On the other hand, they were on their way to the pub stand in Soho Joey Grima and Harry Foster.

Grima was dressed in a red England jersey that is more than 20 years old.

“I only dig this out of the box for special occasions.”

England’s journey to Sunday’s final has been bumpy, which has not been conducive to increasing fans’ certainty of victory. However, the men wanted to believe that tonight was England’s.

“As my son says, you can win in football even if you’re not very good,” Grima said.

Harry Foster and Joey Grima were hoping for the best, but they weren’t going to get discouraged even if they didn’t win. “Skål!”, said Grima, who has visited Helsinki and Kokkola.

Twosome complemented her outfits with wigs. Grima had found a red one in the store, but Foster had to settle for blue.

“It still fits well with the Three Lions of England,” Foster said.

Neither of them has an actual favorite player. Foster said that he especially supports the young players of the England team. They have the energy and enthusiasm to show that it washes here.

But what if Spain turns out to be superior tonight?

“Then I’ll eat tapas tomorrow,” Grima said.

Losing to Spain is reportedly not as hard as, for example, bowing to Germany.

Joey Grima’s shirt is decorated with a tiny World Cup trophy. England won the World Cup in 1966.

in Southampton living Trotter’s family was in London on a weekend trip. The whole family was dressed in England’s white jerseys.

How confident are you that England will win?

“We are rather hopeful”, Hannah Trotter said in subtle British style.

Hannah and Jason Trotter were preparing for tonight’s match with their sons Albie, 9, and Teddie, 7.

In his opinion, England always play best when they are underdogs.

“The team has also been lucky to have made it this far.”

The family felt foreboding in the center of London, but for the evening the intention was to go back home away from the noise.

The family watches the game in peace with their relatives.