European football championships|There were only memories of France’s brutal attacking game in the previous competitions when the tournament ended with a loss to Spain.

French captain and superstar of the men’s national soccer team Kylian Mbappe didn’t hide his disappointment after the European Championship semi-final defeat suffered late on Tuesday night.

France lost to Spain with 1–2 goals. Mbappe didn’t spare himself or his team when he got in front of the press.

“We didn’t do enough to get to the final. Spain played better than us. They deserved to go to the final and we’re going home.”

France suffered from inefficiency in the European Championships played in Germany.

Primed by Mbappe Randal Kolo Muanin the early lead goal in the semi-final was the team’s first situational goal of the entire competition career. Mbappe hit Poland’s net from the penalty spot in the first group, but in the first group and in the quarterfinals against Belgium, France won with their own goals. In the semifinals, France beat Portugal in a penalty shootout.

Mbappe and the entire attacking guard of France performed below expectations. The goal in the semi-final was a sign of better things, but Spain’s teenage wonder Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo chastised France at a rapid pace in the first half.

“I had the ambition to become the European champion and the goal was to play good competitions. It didn’t work out. This is disappointing,” Mbappe admitted.

Mbappe, 25, was already one of France’s key players six years ago when the country won the World Cup. Two years ago, Mbappe led France’s fierce and efficient attack, but Argentina were stronger in the World Cup final after a penalty shootout.

In the European Championships, only memories remained of France’s attacking game. Mbappe did not escape his responsibility. He scored no fewer than eight goals in the last World Cup competitions, but missed a tasty equalizer against Spain, for example. The ball flew over the goal.

“I got past the defender and it went well. I should have scored from the situation or at least had a shot towards the goal. The ball went over the goal. This is the harsh reality of football. Final scores 2-1, and we’re going home.”

Mbappe broke his nose in the opening match against Austria and had to wear a mask while playing. In the semi-final, Mbappe didn’t wear the mask anymore because he “got fed up with it”.

“I couldn’t see well while playing with the mask. I talked to the doctor to find out if I can play without it. He told me to make up my mind like a man. I played without it and I don’t regret it.”