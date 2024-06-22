European Football Championships | Dangerous situation at the European Championships: A supporter fell from the stands and lost consciousness

European football championships|A dangerous situation happened at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

Football A dangerous situation occurred in the match between Poland and Austria played on Midsummer’s Eve at the European Championships, when a supporter fell three meters from the stands.

The accident happened in the bend of the Austrian supporters at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Newspaper Berliner Zeitung according to the supporter fell into the “moat” between the stands and the field.

The newspaper says that the male spectator received several injuries as a result of the accident. The man was unconscious for a while and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the Berliner Zeitung, the commentator of the German broadcasting company ARD described the accident as a serious emergency.

The supporter who fell from the stands was transported by ambulance to the hospital from Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

Austrian newspaper Österreich says that the fallen spectator would be a Polish supporter. Earlier, according to the Berliner Zeitung, the paper had said that it was a supporter of Austria, while other media had talked about a supporter of Poland.

The course of events is unclear for now, but according to the Berlin police, there is no crime related to the fall.

Austria beat Poland 3–1 in the match played on Friday.