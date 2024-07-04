European Football Championships | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heart Rate Data Released – ‘It’s Illegal’

European football championships|Ronaldo’s heart rate curve from the deciding moments of the Slovenia match was announced.

Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most talked about player of the European football championships. Now the man’s heart rate curve in the deciding moments of the Slovenia match has become public, and there is a discussion about a possible punishment.

A missed penalty kick, followed by a lot of crying in the middle of the match, a successful shot in the penalty shootout and finally progressing to the quarterfinals. That sums up Ronaldo’s Slovenia match. More was coming.

On Tuesday, the American health and fitness company Whoop published a message on the messaging service X about Ronaldo’s heart rate curve from the end of extra time to the penalty shootout. Ronaldo has invested in Whoop and wears the company’s sports watch, but has covered it up in matches.

Ronaldo has covered the sports watch in the European Championship arenas.

The white wrap has also adorned Ronaldo’s wrist earlier during the tournament. Photo from the Georgia match.

According to the curve, Ronaldo’s heart rate was highest at the end of the match and lowest just before he took his team’s first penalty kick.

Information about what the heart rate was like before the failed penalty kick has not been published. However, the decision to publish heart rate data may not be completely free of problems.

The problem with Whoop’s launch is the marketing and sponsorship veteran Ricardo Forte including the fact that the company gets involved in the marketing of the EC tournament. Whoop publishes data referring to a European Championship match that already has official sponsors.

“It is illegal. Both the player and the company should be fined,” Forte commented in X.

Until Thursday, Uefa had not taken a position on Whoop’s release.

Portugal will face France in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday. The match starts at 22:00.