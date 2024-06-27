European Football Championships | Cristiano Ronaldo got into a dangerous situation – a spectator jumped from above almost to his neck

European football championships|The organizers saved the Portuguese.

Portuguese the superstar of the national football team Cristiano Ronaldo got into a dangerous situation on Wednesday after the European Championship match between Portugal and Georgia.

The players were leaving the pitch to the corridor leading to the locker room, when one of the spectators of the match tried to surprise the Portuguese by jumping on him.

The situation looked particularly wild, because the fan who approached Ronaldo with his feet in front started his jump clearly above the surface of the grass. However, the security guards escorting Ronaldo were alert to the situation, and the star striker survived the situation unscathed.

You can watch the situation that looked wild from this link.

Ronaldo’s the evening was difficult anyway. In the match, Portugal suffered its first defeat of the European Championship final tournament, when it lost to Georgia with 2–0 goals.

Emotions ran high for the Portuguese in the first half when the match referee did not whistle a penalty for a situation in which he was ripped from his shirt in the penalty area. A dissident Ronaldo protested the decision harshly and received a warning.

Despite the loss, Portugal advanced from the group to the top spot. Its tournament continues with Monday’s quarter-final against Slovenia.