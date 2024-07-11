European football championships | British media raved about Gareth Southgate’s achievement – caught on: “Women’s football cannot be erased”

European football championships|In its publication, British media ignored the achievements of the women’s national football team, which sparked a heated discussion on social media.

British media On Wednesday, TNT published a picture of the head coach of the English men’s national football team in the message service X About Gareth Southgate.

England had just beaten the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the European Championship and advanced to the final of the tournament.

“The only England head coach to reach two prestigious finals,” TNT beamed in the caption.

It wasn’t long before the Arsenal player won European Championship gold in the women’s national team Beth Mead shared TNT’s release on X.

“Hmm. I disagree,” the British striker wrote as the accompanying words of his publication.

Beth Mead has taken a stand on the lack of media attention for women’s soccer before.

English women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman has coached the national team to the finals of the World Championships and to the championship of the European Championships.

TNT removed its original post.

Girls united fc, an Instagram user focused on promoting women’s football, recalled the achievements of Wiegman and the women’s national team in their publication.

“Our Lionesses deserve the recognition they have worked so hard for. They have developed the sport, won the European Championship, reached the World Cup final, inspired millions and, above all, played for the love of the sport,” reads the caption of the publication.

“Women’s football can never be erased.”

Corrected 11.7. 9:24 p.m.: TNT’s publication talked about the England head coach, not the English head coach.