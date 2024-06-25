European football championships | Austria roared to victory over the Netherlands – Koeman shocked his own: “It was horrible”

European football championships|Holland’s head coach Ronald Koeman already noticed in the fifth minute which direction the game was going. However, Holland made the match great by leveling twice.

Berlin

Holland’s and Austria’s roller-coaster match was the perfect advertisement for this tournament.

Austria’s wild style of play resulted in a 3-2 win and a group win, while France was tied 1-1 with Poland at the same time. In addition to the group winner and group runner-up France, the Netherlands gets into the top 16 among the best group threes with four points.

One can have one’s opinion about video inspections of goals, but it is certain that they cause extremely tense situations.

A little before the end of the actual game time, the stands at the Olympic Stadium fell silent when Holland’s Memphis Depay scored a fine 2-2 equalizing goal was reviewed. After the wait, the Dutch fans erupted into screams.

Austria’s aggressiveness carried through to the end. One of the key players in his team Marcel Sabitzer fired five minutes after Depay’s goal into the back corner of the goal to give Austria the final 3–2 lead.

Sabitzer, who gave his all at the last minute of extra time, kept his foot on the side of the field and then kept the ball in the last possession in the opponent’s end. Moments after the game ended, Sabitzer leaned on his knees and sighed deeply.

Marcel Sabitzer thanked the Austrian supporters after the match.

Austria have been big surprises in the early group stage of the EC tournament and at the same time also successful. The team’s active and aggressive playing style has been a fresh breath of Alpine mountain air in the tournament.

When Austria scored twice in the first five minutes, the Dutch head coach waved Ronald Koeman, 61, frantically waved his hands and beckoned his players up. Koeman knew what was coming.

Austria’s third concentration then paid off. Alexander Prassin concentration went to the Netherlands of Donyell Malen own goal.

“We were running headlong, it was horrible. We didn’t control the match,” Koeman said after the match.

Austria’s 65-year-old German head coach Ralf Rangnickia has been called the godfather of the Gegenpressen style of play and the German star coaches Jurgen Klopp’s and by Thomas Tuchel to be an apprentice father. Gegenpressen became world famous when Klopp shook up the Premier League with his over-the-top pressing game.

The same elements are also present in Rangnick’s Austrian game. The team defends forward, presses greedily and aggressively attacks the player with the ball, first with one and, if necessary, with another player.

“We were brutally good at the beginning,” Rangnick said of the match.

“I was surprised by the players’ reaction to the comeback goals. Our players continued their brave game.”

Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick (right) celebrated the victory after the match.

I will try drew his conclusions from what he saw in the 35th minute and replaced Joey Veerman Xavi Simons. Koeman wanted control back.

Holland’s answer to the opening goal came only after the break. The Netherlands took advantage of the ball, and the substitute Simons shot a long tempo delivery. Cody Gakpo ended the attack with the equalizing goal.

Austria equalized ten minutes later. Florian Grillitsch focused on the rear slant and Romano Schmidt rushed to push the ball into the goal.

“They had the quality to punish us,” Koeman said.

The Dutch again pushed themselves to the chest at the end of the second period. In the previous match, Memphis Depay did everything for his team except the goal. Now he hit the end of a great performance. It wasn’t enough when Austria wanted a victory by force.