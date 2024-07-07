European football championships | Another special gesture from England’s Jude Bellingham

European football championships|The gesture seen was a modified version of the trick that brought the punishment.

English advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championships by winning their quarter-final match against Switzerland on Saturday. The match was decided in a penalty shootout.

One of the Englishmen who scored was a star midfield player Jude Bellinghamwho had been in the middle of a commotion for his celebration in the previous match.

Bellingham, 21, celebrated in the quarterfinals against Slovakia by moving his hand in front of his genitals.

The international football association Uefa interpreted the player’s act as an inappropriate acknowledgment towards the Slovakian bench.

The player explained that the act was an inside joke to his friends. The explanation didn’t go through. Bellingham was fined 30,000 euros and suspended for one match for the trick.

On Saturday against Switzerland, Bellingham first made a normal gesture after his goal: hands next to his ears and a look at the crowd. After that he walked with both his palms in front of his genitals.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal in the quarter-final penalty shootout.

The gesture could be interpreted as a response to the punishment he received earlier.

The match in the second half, it seemed for a while that Bellingham would not get into the penalty shootout at all.

England changed players, and 10 appeared in red on the number board shown by the fourth referee, Bellingham’s game number.

“I couldn’t believe it: him [Englannin päävalmentaja Gareth Southgate] won’t let me shoot the hard one? He was throwing me under the bus, Bellingham said NRKfor.”

It was a misunderstanding. Bellingham was allowed to continue on the field. Southgate wasn’t about to replace Bellingham off the field.

“There was a bit of confusion with the man using the change board,” Southgate said.

English will meet the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday. In Tuesday’s semi-final match, Spain and France will face each other.

The winners of the semifinals will qualify for the final on Sunday, July 14.