European Football Championships | An incredible picture of Lionel Messi is spreading – he bathed the baby that grew into Spain’s young superstar

European football championships|Lionel Messi planted Lamine Yamal 16 years ago.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are players in the football world whose paths at the top only meet for a fleeting moment. Messi, 37, is playing in his last years, while Yamal, 16, who is playing for the Spanish team in the European Championships, is just starting his story.

That’s why social media went crazy when it turned out that the two have ended up in the same picture more than 16 years ago.

Yamal’s father Mounir Nasroui shared a photo on Instagram where Messi is involved in planting Yamali with the mother of the promise representing Spain. The picture was taken for a charity calendar, where the players who represented Barcelona at that time appeared. The calendar was made for 2008.

Juan Monfort, who took the photos, explained the situation Athletic’s in the interview.

“Messi is still shy. Then he was even more shy and ended up there: next to a small child in a plastic bathtub full of water. And with the child’s mother. In the beginning, there wasn’t much interaction. It was difficult for all of them. But little by little it started to happen, and eventually we got a pretty good picture,” Monfort said.

It, that the pictures resurfaced was a surprise for Monfort. He had no idea that Lamine Yamal was in the picture. It came to light when her colleagues contacted her after Yamali’s father posted the picture on his Instagram account.

“Back then, you couldn’t have imagined that the boy would become what he is now. And no one could have believed what Messi would become. It’s 2007. Messi was just at the beginning of his Barca career. Fate plays a big role in these matters.”

Monfort says that he used to make sure that the families who participated in the filming got their own picture. He also reminds that the family had to go through a lot of trouble in front of it.

“It made the parents really happy. It wasn’t that important for the players, but the parents and children were excited. Yamali’s family lived in Mataro, 40 kilometers from Barcelona. Not everyone would have come to the shoot with a small baby. They had to travel and wait for the players to get everything done.”