European football championships | A photo of the seriously injured Hungarian player from the hospital bed was published

European football championships|Barnabas Varga’s condition is said to be stable.

Hungarian the football association has published the first picture of Barnabas Varga after the collision in Sunday night’s Scotland game.

In the picture, a group of Hungarian national football team background troops is the head coach by Marco Rossi led gathered around Varga, who is showing thumbs up in a hospital bed.

Varga’s wife said on Instagram on Monday evening that the Hungarian player has had surgery and should recover from a broken cheekbone. The photo showed Varga’s hand lying on a hospital bed.

A thief was injured in the second half of Sunday’s match when he collided with the Scotland goalkeeper by Angus Gunn with.

Varga collapsed on the surface of the grass after a collision that looked bad. After being treated by the medical staff for about ten minutes, the Hungarian striker was finally carried off the green on a stretcher.

After the match, head coach Rossi said that Varga’s condition is stable. However, the player’s cheekbone was broken, and he will no longer play in the EC tournament.