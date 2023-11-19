Dhe final European Championship exit for Erling Haaland and his team caused great disillusionment in Norway. Due to Israel’s 2-1 defeat against Romania on Saturday, the team around the Manchester City super striker no longer has a chance of taking part in the tournament in Germany in 2024.

Former national player Jan Aage Fjörtoft said on Saturday evening via X: “Just for the record! It wasn’t Israel that destroyed our European Championship dream. We did it ourselves.”

The team has two of the best European footballers in Haaland (23 years old) and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (24), but did not make it into the qualifying group against Spain and Scotland. The last hope of a ticket through the playoffs, which are made up of the Nations League tables, has now been dashed by other results.

The game in Scotland this Sunday (8.45 p.m.) is meaningless for Norway. Top scorer Haaland is sidelined due to a foot injury. There was initially no reaction from the top striker about the end of the European Championship on Saturday evening.

Former Hertha professional Kjetil Rekdal had already criticized the team with harsh words in October. Norway has fallen behind “countries like Finland, North Macedonia and Albania” and, according to the results, is “more on a par with San Marino, Liechtenstein or Andorra,” the now 55-year-old told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Norway has only qualified for a European Championship in 2000. Rekdal said: “We are the HSV of Europe.” The Bundesliga founding member has been trying unsuccessfully to return to the top German league for years after being relegated in 2018.