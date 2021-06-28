European Football Championship Will Spain continue its fireworks to the Croatian network? HS follows the match moment by moment

Spain will attack Croatia after scoring five goals in the final match of the first half.

Spain and Croatia will play from the semi-finals in the top of the European Football Championship.

Spain started their first block with two wet draws, but blew the pot by forging five goals into the Slovak net.

Croatia also found the starting lineup in the final match. The checkers defeated Scotland 3-1 and advanced at the last minute.

HS is watching an exciting quarterfinal match moment by moment.