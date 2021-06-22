European Football Championship Watch great pictures of the match between Finland and Belgium and relive the thriller

HS photographer Rio Gandara immortalized the game’s events at St. Petersburg’s European Championships arena.

Peter

Finland fought hard against Belgium until the last second, but bowed to a 0-2 loss.

At the same time, the third place in the block came off, which is hardly enough to continue. The fate of the owls will be decided in Wednesday night’s matches when all the blocks are completed.

HS photographer Rio Gandara recorded the tremendous twists and turns of the game in Belgium. Here’s a compilation of pictures to enjoy.

Before the game, the expressions of Finnish supporters were hopeful.

The auditorium was remembered for the late footballer Ville Lyytikäinen.

There were thousands of Finnish fans in St. Petersburg who knew how to make the most of the joy.

Drink was also consumed on a hot Monday night.

The players of the A national team sang the song Maamme emotionally.

The players clapped their hands together before the dawn began.

Jeremy Doku kept Jere Male tight at times.

Romelu Lukaku and Paulus Arajuuri signaled the race.

Lukaku hit Arajuuri’s leg painfully during the opening period.

Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch.

The unpaid situation tasted good to the fans and would have taken Finland further.

The legs of Daniel O’Shaughnessy and Eden Hazard hit together.

Joel Pohjanpalo had long passes without a ball, but got here to try.

Rasmus Schüller was the new captain of Tim Sparv – handed the armband by the departing player.

Teemu Puk’s playing space among Belgian players was kept to a minimum.

Eventually, Belgium managed to ventilate the lead paint and soon another as well.

O’Shaughnessy took care of many Finnish border throws.

In the final moments, a young woman apparently ran on the field in advertising trees.

Finnish fans gave their support to Arajuure and the whole team after the game.

The mainstay of the defense, Joona Toivio, remembered the supporters.