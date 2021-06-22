No Result
European Football Championship Watch great pictures of the match between Finland and Belgium and relive the thriller

June 22, 2021
HS photographer Rio Gandara immortalized the game’s events at St. Petersburg’s European Championships arena.

Peter

Finland fought hard against Belgium until the last second, but bowed to a 0-2 loss.

At the same time, the third place in the block came off, which is hardly enough to continue. The fate of the owls will be decided in Wednesday night’s matches when all the blocks are completed.

HS photographer Rio Gandara recorded the tremendous twists and turns of the game in Belgium. Here’s a compilation of pictures to enjoy.

Before the game, the expressions of Finnish supporters were hopeful. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The auditorium was remembered for the late footballer Ville Lyytikäinen. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

There were thousands of Finnish fans in St. Petersburg who knew how to make the most of the joy. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Drink was also consumed on a hot Monday night. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The players of the A national team sang the song Maamme emotionally. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The players clapped their hands together before the dawn began. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Jeremy Doku kept Jere Male tight at times. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Romelu Lukaku and Paulus Arajuuri signaled the race. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Lukaku hit Arajuuri’s leg painfully during the opening period. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The unpaid situation tasted good to the fans and would have taken Finland further. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The legs of Daniel O’Shaughnessy and Eden Hazard hit together. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Joel Pohjanpalo had long passes without a ball, but got here to try. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Rasmus Schüller was the new captain of Tim Sparv – handed the armband by the departing player. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Teemu Puk’s playing space among Belgian players was kept to a minimum. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Eventually, Belgium managed to ventilate the lead paint and soon another as well. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

O’Shaughnessy took care of many Finnish border throws. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

In the final moments, a young woman apparently ran on the field in advertising trees. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Finnish fans gave their support to Arajuure and the whole team after the game. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

The mainstay of the defense, Joona Toivio, remembered the supporters. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

Head pilot Markku Kanerva gestured that what would you do when faced with the number one in the world. Picture: Rio Gandara HS

