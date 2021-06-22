European Football Championship Watch great pictures of the match between Finland and Belgium and relive the thriller

HS photographer Rio Gandara immortalized the game’s events at St. Petersburg’s European Championships arena.
Finland fought hard against Belgium until the last second, but bowed to a 0-2 loss.
At the same time, the third place in the block came off, which is hardly enough to continue. The fate of the owls will be decided in Wednesday night’s matches when all the blocks are completed.
HS photographer Rio Gandara recorded the tremendous twists and turns of the game in Belgium. Here’s a compilation of pictures to enjoy.
Before the game, the expressions of Finnish supporters were hopeful. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The auditorium was remembered for the late footballer Ville Lyytikäinen. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
There were thousands of Finnish fans in St. Petersburg who knew how to make the most of the joy. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Drink was also consumed on a hot Monday night. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The players of the A national team sang the song Maamme emotionally. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The players clapped their hands together before the dawn began. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Jeremy Doku kept Jere Male tight at times. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Romelu Lukaku and Paulus Arajuuri signaled the race. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Lukaku hit Arajuuri’s leg painfully during the opening period. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The unpaid situation tasted good to the fans and would have taken Finland further. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The legs of Daniel O’Shaughnessy and Eden Hazard hit together. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Joel Pohjanpalo had long passes without a ball, but got here to try. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Rasmus Schüller was the new captain of Tim Sparv – handed the armband by the departing player. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Teemu Puk’s playing space among Belgian players was kept to a minimum. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Eventually, Belgium managed to ventilate the lead paint and soon another as well. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
O’Shaughnessy took care of many Finnish border throws. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
In the final moments, a young woman apparently ran on the field in advertising trees. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Finnish fans gave their support to Arajuure and the whole team after the game. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
The mainstay of the defense, Joona Toivio, remembered the supporters. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
Head pilot Markku Kanerva gestured that what would you do when faced with the number one in the world. Picture: Rio Gandara HS
