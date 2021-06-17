Andri Jarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk are the first duo to finish in the first two European Championship matches.

Ukraine-Northern Macedonia 2-1

Ukraine hopes for success at the European Football Championship rest on a high-powered power duo Andri Jarmolenko–Roman Yaremchuk on the shoulders. On Thursday, the duo led their country to a 2-1 victory over northern Macedonia.

The history of the European Championships was made in Bucharest, as Jarmolenko and Yaremchuk became the first ever-ever national team to score in the first two European Championship matches.

Ukraine got a corner kick after 29 minutes, putting the visitors one up after a corner. Ruslan Malinovskyi gave an angle, Oleksandr Karavaev Jarmolenko neatly controlled the ball after a short corner, and knocked it on to Jarmolenko who had the whole net open before him, but only managed to hit the post.

Jarmolenko, who reached the 42nd national goal, started Ukraine’s 2-0 lead just five minutes later. He continued Oleksandr Zintšenkon feed one touch forward, and Yaremchuk escaped to score.

Jaremtšuk skillfully placed the ball in front of the goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievskin next to the left foot.

Ukraine had a chance to take the lead on Dimitrievski’s dazzling drive up the left, but the opportunity fizzled away as his shot went just over the bar after 84 minutes.

Also Northern Macedonia failed to score after 57 minutes, but the free kick went just wide. Heorhi Buštšan rejected Ezgjan Alioskin but Alioski was the first to reach the corner kick, but his header was blocked by the keeper.

Buštšan went to a brilliant counterattack already in the situation before the penalty kick when fighting Aleksandar Trajkovskin shot to the top. The ball was put on a comma after Karavaev broke Goran Pandevia.

Konk striker Pandev delivered the ball to the Ukrainian goal in the first half, but managed to get away in his vertical run before his stylish lift over Buštšan.

Elif from Elmasilta Pandev took his place Illja Zabarnyin from the front. The race was a real encounter between the generations, as Pandev, 37, scored his first national goal in August 2002. Zabarnyi was born 11 days later.