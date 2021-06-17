European Football Championship The tricks of Ronaldo, Pogba and Locatelli were too much – Uefa warned national teams

The transfer of European Championship sponsor drinks will no longer be viewed through the fingers.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldon The movement of beverage bottles at press conferences related to the European Championships will be on the list of prohibited items in the future.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said on Thursday night that the European Football Association (Uefa) has warned of possible fines if the bottle transfer continues.

Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola away from the front after the match against Hungary. French star Paul Pogba in turn, after the Germany match, he moved Heineken’s non-alcoholic beer bottle to the floor but left Coca-Cola and water alone. Pogba is a Muslim.

Italian Manuel Locatelli joined the ranks of coke bottle migrants on Wednesday. Arriving with a bottle of water at the press conference, Locatelli moved the bottles just a few tens of cents to his right, but left the bottles on display.

“Uefa has reminded the participating countries that partnerships are essential for organizing the tournament and ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for young people and women,” the organizers told the BBC.

Tournament Director Martin Kallen said it was the responsibility of the players to follow the rules of the tournament. However, he told the BBC he understood the actions players like Pogba take for religious reasons.

According to Kallen, any disciplinary action will not be taken directly against the players. Thus, Uefa does not directly penalize players, but possible sanctions are at the discretion of national federations.