European Football Championship The resting place of the owls can be decided even on the basis of yellow cards – This is what the possible results of Monday night would mean for Finland

Before the final matches of the European Championship group stage, it is possible for Huuhkaki between the group win and the jumbo place.

Football The final rounds of the opening blocks of the European Championships will start on Sunday, when the final order of block A and the final balance of the first block third will be decided.

The B-block of the owls will be resolved on Monday. In matches starting at 10 pm, Finland will face Belgium and Russia against Denmark.

HS figured out all the Block B scenarios before an exciting football Monday.

Finland wins, and Russia does not

This the scenario would be the best for Finland, as it would win the B-block regardless of the size of the profit. The comparison between Finland and Belgium would take place only on the basis of Monday’s mutual match.

If Denmark were to defeat Russia, it would similarly rise to third in the block on the basis of mutual play. For the rest, it would be important for Denmark to win big.

In the draw, Russia would be third in the block with four points, which would probably give it a continuation of the block-three comparison.

Finland and Russia win

Finland, Belgium and Russia would end up with six points, which would eliminate the matches played against Denmark, which is a blockbuster.

Russia would be weak in this comparison, as its goal difference would be -2 due to a 0-3 loss to Belgium. The owls would certainly end up at least ahead of Russia with a victory.

In order for Finland to also be ahead of Belgium and the group winner, it would have to beat Belgium by at least three goals. Belgium would only drop to third in the group if it lost to Finland by six goals.

Finland draws, Denmark wins

Already a draw between Finland and Belgium alone would ensure a block victory for Belgium, but also a four-point place for Huuhka.

In a tie, Finland would certainly be at least ahead of Denmark. If Denmark won its own match, Finland would be second in the block and certainly in the future.

Denmark would rise to third in the block and have to get excited about its place in the comparison of the block three. Again, the Danes would wish for the greatest possible victory.

Finland draws and Denmark does not win

This the scenario would mean a third place for Finland in the block with four points, which would probably justify a further place in the comparison of the block triples.

The order of the block would be Belgium, Russia, Finland and Denmark, regardless of whether the result between Russia and Denmark is a Russian win or a draw. The size of Russia’s victory would also have no bearing on further arrangements.

Finland will lose, Denmark will not win

Finland would be a loss and Russia’s victory in the block third, as it would end in a mutual match ahead of Denmark.

In the draw between Russia and Denmark, Finland would be the only three-point team in the group and would finish third.

For a comparison of block triplets, a loss of the smallest possible margin would be important. In this scenario, a rich goal loss would probably mean that Finland would be left out of the playoffs.

Finland loses, Denmark wins with a result other than 1-0

Finland the loss and the victory of Denmark are the most confusing of the scenarios, as Finland, Denmark and Russia would all end up with three points and a comparison of the matches of these teams.

If Denmark wins by more than one goal, it will be number one in the comparison between Finland, Denmark and Russia.

If Russia loses by more than one goal, it would be the last in the block. Finland would then be third, and the smallest possible loss in the Belgian match could be decisive for the comparison of the block three.

If Russia scored goals but still only lost by a goal difference, it would increase in mutual comparison with the goals scored before Finland. Finland would then remain a blockbuster.

Finland loses other than 1-2, Denmark wins 1-0

Provided Denmark will beat Russia 1-0, the goal difference of the above-mentioned trio in mutual matches in all 1-1 would be, so the decisive result would be the result of the Belgium match.

Denmark lost 1-2 to Belgium, so it would go ahead of Russia, which suffered a 0-3 loss.

The Owners would have to take second place ahead of Denmark in order to reach Belgium with one goal, so that the Owners would have two or more goals scored. For example, a 2-3 loss would be enough thanks to the goals scored.

In this scenario, Finland could also be left behind Russia as a group jumbo if it lost to Belgium by more than three goals. If it were exactly a 0–3 loss, a comparison of Finland and Russia would examine the number of cards, which is currently three in Russia.

If Finland lost to Belgium by three goals but scored, it would be third in the group ahead of Russia with the goals scored. However, the sequel would probably remain a dream in the comparison of the block triplets.

Finland loses 1-2, Denmark wins 1-2

Also A 1-2 loss in this scenario could be enough to secure the second place in the block and secure a place on Monday.

In that case, the comparison would proceed to the comparison of yellow and red cards, where Finland, which has received four warnings, is currently behind Denmark, which has been beaten three times. A red card would be worth three points in comparison.

If the card comparison were to end evenly, Finland would be left behind Denmark due to the comparison of the qualifying ranking.

How the Owners’ games would continue

If Finland will be second in its block, playing its quarter-finals on Midsummer Saturday, June 26 in Amsterdam. The opponent in that match would be the second-placed team in Group A, which will be decided as early as Sunday.

If Finland is in the third place in the block and achieves a place in the comparison, it will play its quarter-finals either on Monday 28 June in Bucharest or on Tuesday 29 June in Glasgow, depending on the comparison ranking.

In the Bucharest match, the opponent would be the winner of the F-block, also called the death block, and in Glasgow, the winner of the E-block.