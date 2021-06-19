Fiola’s hit ended France’s 527-minute zero-pipe.

Football reigning world champion France has been in history in trouble in away games against Hungary, and Saturday made no exception.

The match to be played in Budapest will be 1-0 after the first half. Hungary shocked France at the end of the opening half, when the clock was already running out of time.

Adam the Great spread from the center to the left and Attila Fiola continued wearing Roland Sallaille, who played the ball with one touch upright on Fiola.

Fiola was ever so close to scoring after an excellent corner was perfectly redirected by Fiola, but the ball went into the frame Raphaël Varanen with his feet on the right, he put the ball into the back of the net. Hugo Lloris’n.

Finishing his second goal in the last four matches, Fiola celebrated his hit furiously. He ran to the corner, swept the papers to the ground from the table in front of him, and continued his journey to the embrace of Hungarian supporters.

The woman sitting behind the table stared in amazement at the microphone with the logo of the Games in Fiola’s hand.

Fiola’s goal cut off France’s long zero tube. The French net waved last time in the March World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan. The country had time to play five full matches after its last hit and 527 minutes without setbacks.

The news is updated.