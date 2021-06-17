European Football Championship The Netherlands rolled over Austria and the group winner, defender Denzel Dumfries, already rose to the top of the goal exchange

The Netherlands has handled its own European Championship start line as expected.

In the draw the Netherlands, which has received a fairly favorable block for the European Championships, has also done its job for sure. In their second match, the Netherlands already managed to secure a Group C victory by knocking Austria down 2-0.

The most prominent character in the match played in Amsterdam was the Dutchman Denzel Dumfries. Already a successful goal scorer against Ukraine, the Defender was involved in both of his team’s hits, the first as a penalty shootout and the second as a goal finisher.

At club level, Dumfries, 25, representing PSV Eindhoven, is now in the top spot on the tournament’s stock exchange with seven other players on two goals.

About the goals the first was the result of eight minutes after the Austrian captain David Alaba stepped on Dumfries’ s foot right on the edge of the penalty area, and after a video check, the ball was placed on a comma.

From the previous five penalties of the Games there was only one successful. Now Memphis Depaysta became another winner when he put his own company by force in the lower left corner.

Shortly before the break, Depay had a great spot for another hit, but the finish from close range escaped to heights.

In the second half of the match, the Dutch lost more goals, until finally the Netherlands succeeded for the second time in the 67th minute. Depay released the pass Donyell Malenin, who moved the ball to the goalkeeper Dumfries, who ran next to the ball for an easy goal.

Of the day in the first match, the other C-block teams Ukraine and Northern Macedonia faced. First mentioned won that match 2-1.

With the victory, the Netherlands secured the continuation place and the group win. The second place in the block will be decided in the final round in the match between Ukraine and Austria, which Austria must win to reach the second place.