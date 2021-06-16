European Football Championship The little one was caught, Markku Kanerva said – the show of empathy players’ empathy for Eriksen garnered the coach’s praise

After the match against Russia, a disappointed Markku Kanerva appeared at the press conference, praising the character of his players and promising that Finland will fight to get into the top 16 also in the match against the world’s number one Belgium.

Finland experienced a 0-1 defeat against Russia in St. Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon.

A disappointed head coach appeared at a remote press conference Markku Kanerva.

“We are disappointed, we sought profit or at least points,” Kanerva said.

He also noted that the drama of football was seen again when VAR intervened in the game and Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal was abandoned after the video review as an offside.

Kanerva thought it was a paint and it also looked like a spectator. The position was so meager that the human eye cannot distinguish such, but the camera can.

“The little one was caught,” Kanerva said.

Kanervan according to the start of the match went according to plan, and Huuhkajat got to the back of the opponent’s defenders right from the start.

“More goals were created than against Denmark, but in the first game the powers were on the pin and now unfortunately they were not.”

Russia tried to put a lot of pressure in the first period, but at the same time the team constantly left a huge amount of space behind their defenses. Many times it was a small thing that Finnish feeds and exploitation attempts would not have led to dangerous situations.

Just as often, however, it seemed that starting offs for attacks after exploitation didn’t quite go to the button. The timings of the passes and the movements of the players did not quite meet.

Markku Kanerva acknowledged the observation as correct, but could not say outright what it was for.

“I don’t know the reason. Maybe it’s the opponent, the skill of the players. ”

“The intention was to get behind Russia and it was close. The main thing was that places could be created, ”Kanerva said.

Kanervan According to Finland, the attacking game as a whole was better than against Denmark.

“Russia’s goal expectation was 0.97 and ours 0.72, but that’s not what the statistics play,” Kanerva said, while noting that against this background, a draw would have been well-deserved.

In the second period, Kanerva used their skill at pressing to cut off the attack angles of their opponents all over the field Lassi Lappalainen, Joni Kaukon, Fredrik Jensenin and Pyry Soirin and raised the topper at the end of the game Paulus Arajuuren as an attacker.

According to Kanerva, Arajuuren was meant to win balls and offer at least second balls to other Finnish attackers. Arajuuri won the ball a couple of times, but the Russians did not get into any big difficulties with him.

In Finland is a match left in the top 10 against Belgium in the world and still aims to be in the top 16. For that, Finland needs at least a draw point, but Huuhkajat is starting to seek victory again.

“It’s a huge challenge for us,” Kanerva said.

“But this team has shown many times before that it can do the impossible.”

Before Finland warmed up in shirts with text that respected and showed epathy to the person who had an illness in the Danish match To Christian Eriksen.

The idea was for the players and the implementation is an honor for the team maintenance team Joonas Vilkillewho got the shirts done quickly.

“The shirts are a testament to the character this team has. Showing empathy and sympathy for Eriksen says a lot, ”Kanerva said.