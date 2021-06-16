No Result
European Football Championship The fate of Christian Eriksen at the opening of the European Championships gained the popularity of the Danish resuscitation application for its rapid growth

by admin_gke11ifx
June 16, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
After the match between Denmark and Finland, seven times more applications than volunteers came to the resuscitation application.

Danish national football team star player Christian Eriksenin The heart attack in the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland has affected the Danes in many ways.

One of the consequences has been the tremendous growth in the popularity of the volunteer-based first aid application. The non-profit Trygfonden app allows the emergency center to quickly refer nearby resuscitation volunteers to a person who has had a heart attack.

Professor at the University of Copenhagen, one of the driving forces behind the application Fredrik Folke told news agency Reuters that on a regular weekend, there will be about a hundred applications to volunteer.

“After the match, there had been about 700 applications by the next morning,” Folke said.

Folke said almost all those who volunteered had attended first aid training. The application automatically sends a notification to the ten volunteers closest to the scene of the accident, who are directed either directly to the site or to the nearest heartbeat, or defibrillator.

Eriksen, who had a heart attack in the field, was resuscitated with a heart massage and heart attack. His condition is stable.

According to Trygfonden, the chances of surviving a heart attack increase from less than 10 percent to more than 70 percent if the victim receives a heart massage and electric shock with a heart attack even before the ambulance arrives.

“When reviving, the only mistake you can make is not doing anything,” Folke told Reuters.

Since the Eriksen case, the importance of access to first aid training and heartbeats has also been emphasized, especially in sports venues.

