European Football Championship The exercises of the owls were filmed without permission – a Russian TV company

The Russian media tried to find out the patterns of the opposing team by all means.

Finland an exceptional situation occurred on Tuesday during the men’s soccer team practice when it was revealed that the practice was filmed over the fences without permission.

In principle, the media are allowed to follow the exercises for the first 15 minutes. After that, the rehearsals continue closed, so that information about a possible opening configuration, for example, does not end up outside the team.

Owl Information Manager Timo Walden told STT that filming outside the time allowed was immediately addressed on the spot. According to Walden, it was a local television company. In addition, another Russian TV company was about to do the same.

The Football Association has informed Uefa of the European Football Association. The TV channel responsible for the unauthorized video recording apparently does not have accreditation for the tournament. According to Walden, the party guilty of the offense will no longer have a say in the Owners’ European Championships.

Teams normally practice the day before the game at the match stadium. However, Uefa has announced that the teams will not be able to train for the European Championships at St. Petersburg Stadium. The decision is based on the fact that after Dublin is left out of the European Championship host cities, more matches will be played in St. Petersburg than originally planned.

The owls practiced on Tuesday at their training center in Zelenogorsk, or Terijoki. It is about 60 kilometers from the training center to the match stadium. The conditions at the training center are considerably more modest than at the lavish stadium in St. Petersburg, where Huuhkajat will meet Russia on Wednesday.

The B-block match between Finland and Russia will be played on Wednesday at 4 p.m.