European Football Championship The European Championships culminate in a battle between Belgium and Portugal – HS follows moment by moment

Belgium and Portugal will face on Sunday night in the latter quarter-finals of the European Championships.

Past the week culminates in the European Football Championships with a real top match. Either the Belgian or Portuguese tournament ends in disappointment, as only one of the teams can advance from tonight’s match to the semi-finals as an Italian opponent.

HS will watch the match starting at 10pm moment by moment in the live coverage below this text.

Also read: Czech Republic reaches European Championship sensation – Matthijs de Ligt curses his deliberate hand mistake, which resulted in Dutch disaster