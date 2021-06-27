No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European Football Championship The European Championships culminate in a battle between Belgium and Portugal – HS follows moment by moment

by admin_gke11ifx
June 27, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Belgium and Portugal will face on Sunday night in the latter quarter-finals of the European Championships.

Past the week culminates in the European Football Championships with a real top match. Either the Belgian or Portuguese tournament ends in disappointment, as only one of the teams can advance from tonight’s match to the semi-finals as an Italian opponent.

HS will watch the match starting at 10pm moment by moment in the live coverage below this text.

Also read: Czech Republic reaches European Championship sensation – Matthijs de Ligt curses his deliberate hand mistake, which resulted in Dutch disaster

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: