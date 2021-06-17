European Football Championship The European Championship drug of the Owls is also visible in the fan product store – 20,000 jerseys have already been sold

There are a couple of thousand official jerseys left.

Owls the success at the European Football Championship is reflected in the explosive growth in demand for fan products in the Football Association’s official online store.

For example, the national team’s official home and away shirts are no longer limited, and certain sizes and designs have already been sold out. The Football Association ordered more than 22,000 jerseys.

“It is estimated that there are a couple of thousand shirts in total in different sizes and home and guest shirts left,” the Football Association’s Director of Sales and Marketing Mikko Varis says.

The national team jersey model seen at the European Championships was launched in early September before the League of Nations, so about 20,000 shirts have been sold since then.

“It was a special model that Nike made for willing buyers based on the October 2019 orders, and it was one batch they made,” Varis says.

“The intention was to launch the shirt in March last year, when the number was that the games were played a year ago. Now the Games moved, as we know, and the launch took place in September. ”

Football Association said in its Wednesday newsletter that demand for official jerseys will cause the alliance to bring a similar replica shirt on sale. What is the difference between shirts?

“It’s more than a 90 percent similar shirt. There are small differences, for example, the material of the shirt is a little different, but it is a high-quality Nike shirt, ”Varis replies.

Finland’s victory over Denmark got the people crazy about football shopping. Varis said sales rose higher than the total sales of all fan products for the full year 2018. However, the upswing was already visible in 2019 and 2020.

“The success of the Owls, Helmars and the futsal has helped, of course, but at the same time, fan product sales have been purposefully developed,” Varis adds.

According to him, it has meant, among other things, expanding the product range.

Finland jerseys, especially the white home shirt, have received positive international attention since their launch.

“Of course it feels good,” Varis says.