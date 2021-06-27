European Football Championship The Czech Republic tries to stop the Dutch goal joy – HS follows the first European match of the evening moment by moment

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic will face off in the first quarter-finals of the European Championships starting on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Football The first round of the European Championship playoffs will continue on Sunday with two more matches.

The first of the evening’s games will be played in Budapest, and the winner will be the winner of the C-block, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, who will be the third to advance to the D-block.

HS will follow the match starting at 7pm moment by moment in the live follow-up.