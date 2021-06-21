European Football Championship The Belgian head coach reminded that only one goal has been scored for Finland – 19-year-old Doku can become a joker card

Finland and Belgium will meet in St. Petersburg on Monday at 10 pm Belgium, number one in the world, is much more than Kevin De Bruyne.

Spanish Roberto Martinez will soon be five years as head coach of Belgium. In the summer of 2018, he led the country to the World Cup bronze medal, but the dream of the championship crumbled just at the football arena in St. Petersburg. The future world champion France hit Belgium in the semi-finals 1-0 Samuel Umtitin by hitting.

Even at the World Championships, Belgium won its first two block games, after which Martinez turned the big wheel and switched as many as nine players to the English match, which Belgium won 1-0. This is how the team handled the group stage with a clean game.

At the European Championships, Belgium has the opportunity to do the same, now at Finland’s expense. In the pre-match info, Martinez reiterated his principles that every player should be at least a few minutes before the playoffs.

Goalkeeper Martinez does not want to change, so Thibaut Courtois is at the gate on Monday as well. The pilot also revealed that Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne start the Finland game.

Of the field players, the minutes of play have not yet gained midfield Hans Vanaken and Nacer Chadli as well as attack Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Leandro Trossard and Jérémy Doku. The latter received incense from Martinez.

“Doku has done his best in training to get responsibility. I’ve never seen a 19-year-old player like that,” Martinez snapped.

So it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Doku got a spot as a real winger. He plays in a French Rennes shirt and scored two goals in the final season and scored three goals in the French Premier League. His greatest strength is the ability to deceive the defender and then move forward with pace.

Top player Romelu Lukaku has started the race strongly and is fighting for goal kingdom. Martinez was still unsure on Sunday night if Lukaku would get responsibility in the block’s final game.

“I’ve never been to a tournament where a player would say they want to rest.”

On the eve of the game, Martinez reminded that the Finnish players have been together for a long time and know their role on the field really accurately.

“Finland is playing in value competitions for the first time and has only scored one goal in two matches. The team is competitive. ”

The coach also picked up the Owl Attackers Teemu Pukin and Joel Pohjanpalon.

