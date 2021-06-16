European Football Championship The Austrian striker was banned after insulting his opponent after the goal in the European Championships

Marko Arnautović aired his goal furiously against northern Macedonia on Sunday.

16.6. 22:06

Austria striker Marko Arnautović has been banned from one match. He is thus on the sidelines of Thursday’s match in the C-block of the European Championships against the Netherlands.

The reason for the ban is the European Football Association Uefan according to insulting the opponent.

Arnautović scored his team’s third goal in a match that ended in a 3-1 win against Northern Macedonia on Sunday.

Arnautovic shouted after the finish in the stands and on TV cameras until the Austrian captain, the German club Bayern representing Munich David Alaba intervened by sticking Arnautović in the face.

Arnautović suspected of using racist language and gestures to target a player with an Albanian background Ezgjan Alioski.

However, according to Uefa, racist language or gestures were not used, even though the ban on insults came from the game.

Arnautovic’s father is Serbian. There are historical tensions between Serbia and Northern Macedonia and Serbia and Albania