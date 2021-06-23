European Football Championship Terijoki rainbow – the photo report shows what it is like at Huuhkaji’s accommodation and the Nordic Riviera today

The Finnish national football team has stayed in the former village of Kuokkala in Karelia during the group stage of the European Football Championship. Helsingin Sanomat’s photographer Rio Gandara’s photo report shows what it’s like on the ancient Nordic Riviera today.

Terijoki

Finland The headquarters of the men’s national football team has been during the European Football Championship on the outskirts of St. Petersburg in Repino, in the Finnish village of Kuokkala, in Karelia, which was ceded to Russia after the Second World War.

Kuokkala is a village in the former Finnish municipality of Terijoki, located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, about 40 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Terijoki with its villa settlements and long and clean sandy beaches was a well-known spa and holiday destination for artists throughout the country.

Already At the time of the Grand Duchy of Finland, Terijoki was a favorite beach resort for the people of St. Petersburg and the Vyborg region, the Nordic Riviera.

At its best, thousands of city dwellers arrived in Kuokkala for holidays and weekends from both the Finnish and Russian sides of the Grand Duchy.

The village of Kuokkala has borrowed its current name from the artist From Ilja Repinwho lived in the village for several decades.

For the owls, Terijoki provided a peaceful base and an opportunity to practice, rest and concentrate during the European Championships.

Helsingin Sanomat photographer Rio Gandara toured in Kuokkala and elsewhere in Terijoki. The pictures tell what it looks like at the Owl Camp and Terijoki today.

The country club ForRest Mix has been the accommodation for the owls at the European Championships in St. Petersburg. A flagpole had been purchased in the hotel yard, where the Finnish flag was flying. The hotel is only a ten-minute walk from Kuokkala railway station, where the national team arrived from Finland on a charter train.

The man walked in front of Kuokkala railway station at dusk. Kuokkala station has seen lively leisure traffic since the beginning of the 20th century.

The Owners Training Ground at Terijoki Spartak Stadium is located about ten kilometers from the team hotel. In the picture, Owls are starting the day’s practice.

Robin Lod and Pyry Soiri arriving at the Owners Press Conference.

The woman walked past the building where the Finnish national team’s briefings will be held.

Grocery store in the center of Terijoki.

The soldier rushed with travel drinks from the store to the train station.

People getting on a bus in front of Terijoki train station on a sunny day. The climate of the Terijoki River has been considered very favorable for strawberry cultivation, among other things.

The man carried his children on the sandy shores of the Golden Beach in Terijoki.

The beaches of the Terijoki region are still popular places to relax.

Woman and parasol on the golden beach.

The banks of the Terijoki River are fine sandy and long. In the heat, the water has also warmed up.

The old villa has badly deteriorated. Here and there on Terijoki you can see old wooden houses in poor condition.

New and old meet.

Residential area near the center of Terijoki.

The Orthodox Church of the Icon of Our Lady of Kazan on the Terijoki River.

Women inside the iconic Church of Our Lady of Kazan.

Terijoki Lutheran Church of the Transfiguration of Christ.

An old car parked in front of a shop in the center of Terijoki.

Paintings in the fence.

A mass grave of workers and peasants who died during the Winter War and World War II, as well as Red Army soldiers, is located in Terijoki.

Detail of a monument to those who fell in the war on the Terijoki River.

Gas station at sunset.

Fishermen on the banks of the Terijoki River at sunset.

Rainbow over the center of Terijoki on a June evening.

