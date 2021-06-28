No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European Football Championship Switzerland immediately shocked France and is caught in the biggest surprise of the European Championships – HS follows the quarterfinals moment by moment

by admin_gke11ifx
June 28, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

France survived the first block without a loss.

Dominant world champion France is a clear pre-favorite when it faces Swiss football in the men’s European Championship quarter-finals on Monday.

HS follows the match moment by moment.

France is by far one of the most renowned teams in the Games, but in the first block the team won only one match and played two draws. The goal difference was 4-3.

Switzerland, on the other hand, finished third in their block with a win, a draw and a loss. The goal difference was 4-3.

The winner of the match will face Spain in the semi-finals.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: