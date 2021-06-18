No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European Football Championship Sweden seeks opening goal at Slovakia’s expense, situation after opening half 0-0 – HS follows moment by moment

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In his opening match, Sweden played a goalless draw with Spain.

Swedish will face Slovakia in their second match in the European Championship finals. The match will be played in St. Petersburg. No goals were seen in the opening half of the match that started at 4 p.m.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

Sweden opened the European Championships with an undefeated draw against Spain. Slovakia surprised Poland in their first match.

Against Spain, Sweden created just a few goals, but for the most part the team focused on defending their own goal. In that, Sweden succeeded perfectly.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: