European Football Championship Sweden seeks opening goal at Slovakia’s expense, situation after opening half 0-0 – HS follows moment by moment

In his opening match, Sweden played a goalless draw with Spain.

Swedish will face Slovakia in their second match in the European Championship finals. The match will be played in St. Petersburg. No goals were seen in the opening half of the match that started at 4 p.m.

Sweden opened the European Championships with an undefeated draw against Spain. Slovakia surprised Poland in their first match.

Against Spain, Sweden created just a few goals, but for the most part the team focused on defending their own goal. In that, Sweden succeeded perfectly.