European Football Championship Superb Tim Sparv returns to the Owners lineup – HS watches the match against Belgium moment by moment at 10 p.m.

Finland needs at least a tie to survive in the playoffs.

Finland men’s national football team plays head coach Markku Kanervan I said the biggest match in history when it faces the European Championships in Belgium.

HS watches the match starting at 10pm moment by moment.

Owls will probably need a draw point from the match to ensure continued entry. The draw would raise Finland to second and against Wales in the quarterfinals if Denmark beat Russia in a match played at the same time.

Finland there was one change in lineup compared to Russia. Tim Sparv returns to the opening Rasmus Schüllerin in place of.

Sparv has been extremely important to the national team, having played the full seven minutes after playing full-time, and has won the last seven games without losing a goal (11-0).

Read more: The resting place of the owls can even be decided on the basis of yellow cards – This is what the possible results of the evening would mean for Finland