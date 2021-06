European Football Championship Superb Tim Sparv returns to the Owners lineup – HS watches the match against Belgium moment by moment at 10 p.m.

Finland needs at least a tie to survive in the playoffs.

Finland men’s national football team plays head coach Markku Kanervan I said the biggest match in history when it faces the European Championships in Belgium.

HS watches the match starting at 10pm moment by moment.

Owls will probably need a draw point from the match to ensure continued entry. The draw would raise Finland to second and against Wales in the quarterfinals if Denmark beat Russia in a match played at the same time.

Finland there was one change in lineup compared to Russia. Tim Sparv returns to the opening Rasmus Sch├╝llerin in place of.

Sparv has been extremely important to the national team, having played the full seven minutes after playing full-time, and has won the last seven games without losing a goal (11-0).

