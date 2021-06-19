European Football Championship Portugal scored two own goals against Germany in the opening period – HS follows moment by moment whether Portugal will help Finland towards further games

From Finland’s point of view, Germany’s biggest loss would be a desirable result.

Football The men’s European Championships will play a significant match for Finland on Saturday, even though it is a F-block fight between Portugal and Germany.

HS follows the events of the top fight moment by moment in this story.

From Finland’s point of view, the match means that if Germany loses, it can rise to a maximum of three points with the victory of Hungary in the final round.

Thus, it could be in a tie with Finland in the block-three comparison if the Owls lose to Group B in the final match for Belgium on Monday.

Then the mutual order would be determined by the goal difference. In Finland, after two matches, it is 0 (1–1). In Germany, the goal difference after the first match is -1 (0-1).