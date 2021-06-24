European Football Championship Owls return home from the European Championships: HS will follow the return live from around 12.45

Owls return to Finland by plane.

Finland The national football team will return to Finland from the European Football Championship final tournament today, Thursday.

The journey was made by the Owls by train, the “Owls by Express” or Allegro train, but the return from St. Petersburg takes place by plane. HS will show the return of Owls live as of about 12:30 p.m. The flight is expected to arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa at about 1 p.m. The return of the owls is not a public event.

The Finnish national football team played three matches in the European Championships, of which it won one, Denmark. The sequel to the quarterfinals was caught by a goal difference. Ukraine survived the quarter-finals by three points, but its goal difference was better than Finland’s. Ukraine’s goal difference was 4–5 and Finland’s 1–3.