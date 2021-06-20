European Football Championship Owl creditor Jere Uronen talks about homesickness, but at the same time lives the best time of his career: “Cold shivers came”

Finland will play against Belgium on Monday at 10 pm in the European Football Championship.

Full minutes played in Finland’s two European Championships Jere Uronen says he lives right now as the best professional footballer. Uronen was full of enthusiasm on Sunday when he appeared in the Info of Owls in Terijoki.

On Monday, at 10 pm, Belgium will be the number one in the world, which has already secured its place. The Belgian group win is not yet certain, so the match will be tough on the Guarantee.

“The most important thing is to follow our own game plan well, because we know it works. We have respect for Belgium, but not too much. This is a great opportunity for us in life to show how good we are,” Uronen commented.

Head coach Markku Kanerva spoke about the biggest match in the history of Finnish football. Uronen said that the team’s dream did not end at the competition venue, but access to follow-up games has long been a clear goal in mind.

“The feeling is on the roof when everyone is still in their own hands. Every dude is full of energy. We want to make Finland proud. We don’t want to go home yet, even though everyone misses their loved ones. This is the best time of their career and doesn’t want it to end there.”

When the games end at some point, Uronen heads to his wife and children in Turku.

Uronen thanked for the many messages and greetings the team has received along the way. One rises above the others.

“We got a video greeting from the president, which became the cold shivers. There has been a huge number of messages, which warms the heart.”

