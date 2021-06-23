No Result
European Football Championship Now it looks bad, Ronaldo took the Portuguese lead from the penalty kick – HS follows the decisive matches for Finland moment by moment

June 23, 2021
Finland’s place of continuation is strongly in the hands of France.

Finland the chances of a continuation in the men’s soccer championships remained alive until the final matches of the first blocks.

The F-block matches Germany-Hungary and Portugal-France will conclude the opening blocks. HS is watching the matches in this story.

In order for Finland to advance, France must beat Portugal by four goals. In addition, Hungary should crush Germany just as badly or destroy Germany. If Hungary defeats Germany by less than four goals, Finland will fall.

If Finland survives, it will face Sweden in the quarterfinals. The match would be played on Tuesday 29 June in Glasgow, Scotland.

