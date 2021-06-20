European Football Championship Markku Kanerva considers Monday’s match in Belgium to be the greatest in Finnish football history

Kanerva hopes that Finland will be able to decide its own place on its own. On Monday at 10 pm, the final round of Group B, ie the matches Finland – Belgium and Russia – Denmark, will be played.

Owls main pilot Markku Kanerva and player Jere Uronen appeared in the afternoon of the Belgium game preview. The national team is preparing for the match on Terijoki, and will not Practice on Sunday at the European Championships in St. Petersburg. The organizers still want to protect the condition of the lawn.

In the info, the end of the Russia game was unraveled, where Finland chased in a 0–1 situation without a tie Teemu Pukkia, which was taken in exchange for a generous quarter before the end. Pukki said on Saturday that he had just gotten well into the game and made it clear that he would have liked to play by the end of the match.

“When Teemu came to the exchange, the habit is to follow the game and not the player’s reaction. I understand that the player may be disappointed. These are my and the coaching team’s decisions on how to make the substitutions,” Kanerva outlined.

At the end of the Russia game, Finland was no longer very dangerous. Paulus Arajuuri was raised to the top at the last minute, but it produced nothing.

“If we need a goal, different options have been considered. In that match, Arajuuri was raised mainly because the ball doesn’t come back, at least as a boomerang. It’s not easy not to break a nine-player block.”

Would Kanerva do something different if he got the end of the Russia game back?

“What would I do differently? It’s always a bit of a kind of Monday coaching. Plans are made in advance, decisions are made during the game. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes they don’t.”

Heather described Monday’s dawn as the greatest in Finnish football history. Owls ’dream of a sequel lives on at least until Monday night.

“In the game of Belgium, we have certain thoughts about exchanges and what we should do at the end [jos Suomi tarvitsee maalin]. We also need to react to how Belgium plays. Hopefully the result will be enough for us not to even have to make any changes at the end. ”

In any case, the game between Denmark and Russia affects the fate of Finland. Informing the coaching about the Copenhagen game is the responsibility of the A national team information manager. Timo Waldenin responsibility.

A win would certainly take Finland to further games, but a draw or a loss may be enough.

