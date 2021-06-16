European Football Championship Live broadcast in progress: A rivalry of Owl supporters in Helsinki

HS shows an ISTV broadcast of a football fan race in Finland.

Russia and Finland will face off on Wednesday at 4 pm in a very important match in the B-block of the European Football Championship. In the afternoon, HS will show an ISTV broadcast of the football fan race in Helsinki from around 3.30 pm.

In addition, HS will show the news agency Reuters a live broadcast of supporters preparing for the match in St. Petersburg.

Finland won its opening game and Russia lost, so the host country is thirsting for victory in St. Petersburg.